'Proud' footballer Ben Grist signs pro contract with Leicester City

Ben Grist.

Ben Grist is celebrating after signing his first professional contract with Premier League side Leicester City.

The teenager, from Little Cawthorpe, was joined by his family as he put pen to paper on the deal earlier this month as the footballer’s fantastic year reached another high point.

Now he will be aiming to impress in the academy and - hopefully one day in the future - force his way into the Foxes’ first team.

“Proud moment for me and my family to sign my first professional contract,” Grist wrote on social media after completing the deal with the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

Midfielder Grist, who was handed the contract on his 17th birthday, began playing for Louth Old Boys before being scouted by Grimsby Town aged nine.

He remained with the Mariners’ youth set-up until this summer.

Grist, a former King Eward VI Grammar School pupil, was being scouted by a number of clubs and was linked to interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.