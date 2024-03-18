Rally call by Louth Town boss Carl Martin as White Wolves lose two in a row for first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The midweek 3-1 home defeat by Staveley MW was followed by a 5-0 home capitulation to Retford United on Saturday and Martin said: “It was the first time this season we have lost two league games on the spin which is bitterly disappointing.

“We have prided ourselves on that all season.

“Now we want to try to get a few more points to push us up the table as I don't want the season to just peter out.

Cole Nelson challenges for the ball on Saturday.

“We are safe and we're not going to get promoted, so I just want us to carry on with the standards we have set throughout the season.

“Now we head for Staveley on Saturday on their 3G pitch. They did a number on us at home so we are maybe looking for a bit of revenge.”

On Saturday Alex Lait brought down Liam Owen on 29 minutes and Gregg Smith netted the penalty.

Retford skipper Adam Chapman added a second on 39 minutes and the game was over when Alister Haydock (73), Jake Champion (75) scored two in as many minutes before Champion added a late fifth.

“The scoreline makes it look like we were thumped. But we were on top earlier on and had chances before we hemorrhaged two stupid goals – a penalty and a set piece,” said Martin.

“We actually played some decent stuff at times.

“We missed a glorious chance to pull one back after the break and then they ran away with it and were worthy winners on the day.

“I can't fault the lads' commitment and effort but I am disappointed in the manner we eventually lost.

“And we are probably not getting the run of the green we were getting eight games ago. But that is football.”

In midweek visiting Staveley MW came from behind to win 3-1 and Louth's Keiran Perry was sent off near the end.

“I was really disappointed with Tuesday – it was a bitter blow to lose it after being ahead,” said Martin.

“We were on top at half-time and in the second half we had a couple of chances we didn't put away while they were ruthless at the other, scoring their three chances.

“We'd had enough chances to win two games but it wasn't to be. We were just not ruthless enough in both boxes.

“Keiran now starts a four game ban on Saturday for his second sending-off of the season.

“It was not a nice tackle and a straight red.