Ramshaw reflects on Boston United's 'well-earned point' against Southport

Ramshaw (left) with boss Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

John Ramshaw believes Boston United' s Southport stalemate can be viewed as a 'well-earned point'.

Luke Shiels' 89th-minute header earned a 1-1 draw, cancelling out Tom Platt's own goal in a dull affair affected by a strong gale.

"I thought it was a well-earned point," said assistant Ramshaw, despite the Pilgrims dropping to ninth in the table, albeit two points off Kettering in the final play-off place.

"We knew it was going to be difficult, the conditions weren't conducive to flowing football and we know what Southport do. They're a strong, resolute side.

"At the end of the day, we have to say that wasn't a bad point. I know people expect more at home but, to be honest, I'm quite satisfied with a point."

With 17 games left to go, Ramshaw is confident the Pilgrims can climb the table.

He added: "There's still a long way to go and a lot of points to be won.

"We try to to hang in there until the end."

