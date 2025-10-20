​Rawdon hails Horncastle recovery in thrilling draw

Molice Harry was on target in Saturday's draw. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Horncastle Town joint-boss John Rawdon hailed a positive week for his side after two encouraging draws in the space of a few days.

A 1-1 draw with Wyberton in midweek was followed by a 3-3 thriller at Louth Town Reserves on Saturday, a game that saw Horncastle 2-0 down at half-time and then 3-2 down with seconds to go before Aiden Willerton netted his second goal of the game to earn a point, Molice Harry having also scored.

And Rawdon felt both draws were worthy of praise.

He said: “Wyberton are a side that have usually got the better of Horncastle in recent years but we set up in a way to try and counter them in what they do and the lads stood up to the strong, physical test really well.

"Scott Lowman put us in front but Wyberton equalised close to half-time which was probably a fair reflection, then Wyberton had the better of the second-half but we defended really well and deserved the point.

"The first-half on Saturday was probably as poor as we’ve played all season and we went behind after three minutes, then conceded another before the break.

"For the first time this season the lads got a telling off, to put it politely, and we changed the system, made three substitutions and the impact was instant as we blew them away from the first whistle.

"It was chalk and cheese from the first-half display and we managed to get level before a penalty was somehow given when our keeper came for a cross – I’m not sure anyone in the ground believed it was a penalty but we found ourselves behind.

"But we built up a head of steam again and got back level with the last kick of the game. It was very much a game of two halves.”

Horncastle go to Beckwood United of the Scunthorpe League in the County Cup this weekend, with Rawdon adding: “They’re a couple of levels below us but it’s no given we’ll get a result – they’re doing well in their league and have players who I think could play at our level if not higher, and everyone enjoys the County Cup so we’ve got to prepare correctly.”​