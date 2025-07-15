​Rawdon pleased by Horncastle's friendly win in the heat

John Rawdon praised his players after Saturday's win.

​Joint-boss John Rawden was again pleased with the effort put in by Horncastle Town’s players as they secured a pre-season victory last weekend.

​The Wongers won 2-1 at Grantham Town Reserves in hot conditions, as the build-up to the new Lincolnshire League season continues.

Skipper Scott Lowman put Town ahead from the spot in the first half, but Grantham equalised in the second half.

A well-constructed team move led to Town’s winner, with Raf Oliveira scoring on his Wongers debut.

And Rawden said it was a very positive outcome for his side.

He said: “Grantham was a really good workout and a really good game. Grantham are a new team being put together and have a good mix of experience and youth, and I’ve no doubt they’ll have a good season in their league.

"It was a tough, physical workout given the heat but I was really happy with our fitness and energy levels.

"We managed to integrate a couple of new faces who put in really positive performances. There was a 15-20 minute period where Grantham got on top and that’s when they scored, but overall both sides had chances and it was a good game of football played at a good intensity given the conditions.”

Horncastle were then back in action on Tuesday night when they hosted Sleaford Town, after this week’s News went to press, before they’ll then host Louth Town on Friday night who play at the level above in the North East Counties League.

The Wongers will also face Woodhall Spa in the annual Hotchkin Cup on Saturday, July 26.

Rawdon added: “We’ll have a good week to prepare for that game which is a charity match but always attracts a big crowd down at The Wong.”

The new fixtures for the Lincolnshire Football League were yet to be confirmed at the time of going to press.