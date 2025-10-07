​Rawdon pleased with a point as Horncastle battle back

Will Rawdon praised his side's fightback.

Joint-manager ​Will Rawdon was delighted with how his Horncastle Town side battled back from two goals down to earn a point at Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being 2-0 behind at the hour mark, Horncastle and reduced the arrears through Aiden Willerton who rounded the keeper and finished neatly.

As it looked like time was running out at the end of the game, a Town corner fell kindly in the box for defender Archie Offord who finished well to earn a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Rawdon was pleased with the battling qualities shown against a side who are second in the league standings.

He said: “​In what were difficult conditions we showed the character and spirit we’ve got in this group.

"Going 2-0 down against a strong Moorlands side who are pushing for the title and still coming away with a point says a lot about us.

"We stayed in the game, kept believing, and got our rewards late on with Archie’s equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are still areas we want to improve, of course, but the response and desire from the lads was exactly what we were after and it gives us something positive to build on going into a busy period of games.”

Horncastle now sit 12th in the Lincolnshire Premier League with a win and three draws from their seven games so far.

Next up, Horncastle will have two home games on the bounce at The Wong, first as they take on Immingham Town who are third in the table, before then welcoming Wyberton who are currently fourth.

Rawdon added: “Looking ahead, we know Immingham and Wyberton will both pose different challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Immingham are a footballing side, while Wyberton will test us physically. But if we take the same attitude, belief and work rate into those games as we showed on Saturday, we’ll give ourselves every chance of getting results.”