Rawlinson calls for consistency from Skegness players

Chris Rawlinson says consistency is needed from his Skegness Town players as they aim to end the season on a high.

Saturday saw Skegness lost 2-0 at home to Ashby Ivanhoe, before they then won 3-0 at Harrowby United on Tuesday night.

And speaking after Saturday’s defeat, Rawlinson felt the performance lacked quality in several areas.

He said: “Off the pitch it was a great day for the club as we had a few bits and bobs going on and a couple of stag parties, the bar was busy and the gate was good which is all important for the club.

"On the pitch we flattered to deceive really. Ashby are in good form but so were we in the league and I think they got out of the blocks much quicker than we did, going two goals up and then it became easy for them to defend.

“We were miles off it and we can't afford to do that in this league, especially against big, strong, experienced and physical styles like Ashby. The penalty and then the second half and goal, both mistakes really were avoidable and then we huffed and puffed, created bits but couldn’t score and then had a man in the sin bin at the vital time and it sort of killed the momentum a bit.

“It's frustrating, it's a bit of a story of the season, we're very good in patches and very bad in patches, there's no sort of happy medium. We were affected by injuries so that was a factor too.

“Consistency is something that's critical. We can't just win one, lose one, win one, lose one, which is what we seem to be doing at the moment, or win a couple, then lose a couple. We need to get some more consistency in our performances.

“After Harrowby it’s full steam to Hucknall where it’s always a good crowd and a nice ground so we look forward to it.

"We need to end the season well, make sure the players know they're in our plans for next year, or want to be in our plans and prove it to us, because whilst we have taken a little bit of a backwards step this year with a lot of transition, we won't be doing that again next year.”