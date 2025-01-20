Rawlinson delighted as Skegness Town hit four

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson.

​Skegness Town returned to winning ways in style on Saturday as they ran out 4-1 winners at Newark & Sherwood United.

The Lilywhites recovered from going an early goal down in the match – played at Harrowby United’s ground – to then lead 3-1 by half-time, Rio Molyneaux’s second goal late on securing the points as he added to strikes from Arun Jones and Gary King.

And boss Chris Rawlinson was pleased to wrap up what was a first league win since the end of October.

He said: “It was a very pleasing and much-needed win.

"It was a horrible, dreary day and the pitch was quite heavy, so I was really happy with our application and ability to play in the right areas and not take too many risks.

"We went a goal down early which we seem to have done whenever we’ve played them this season, but the way the boys reacted was really pleasing and also really promising for the next few weeks.

"We scored four but also hit the crossbar twice and missed an open goal, so the win could have been a lot more convincing although they had a good chance or two as well.

"We’d lost Max Baker early on with a damaged shoulder, but the lads who came on did really well, it was a tremendous back three and midfield performance and Gary King scored again although he won’t mind me saying he could have had two or three more!

"The star of the show was Rio Molyneaux who scored two and assisted two and when he plays like that there isn’t anyone else like him and it’s up to us to make sure we get that kind of performance from him on a regular basis until the end of the season.

"If we can do that, backed up by everyone else doing their bit, I can see it being quite an exciting end to the season – we may have given ourselves too much to do but let’s have a go and see where we end up."

Skegness now have two more away games in a row, with a trip to Melton Town on Saturday and then back to Harrowby next Tuesday to play United themselves.

Rawlinson added: “We need to back Saturday’s win up with another three points at Melton, then likewise at Harrowby – we don’t want that win to just be a one-off.”

