Rawlinson expects Skegness to kick on after finding form

Chris Rawlinson says he still expects plenty more from his Skegness Town players despite their upturn in form over the last fortnight.​

FA Vase progress was followed by two league wins – 1-0 at home to Wisbech and then 2-0 against Melton Town – to give the Lilywhites’ season the kick it needed after a tough start.

And while Rawlinson was delighted with the form, he now wants to see a continued improvement across the board.

He said: “​It turned out to be a really pleasing seven days with three wins and really getting our season going, putting ourselves into the next round of the Vase and back in the mix in the league.

Chris Rawlinson says he wants to see his side continue to improve.

"However, we are nowhere near to having it cracked, there is so much more we can improve upon and the league is so competitive that there are probably 12 teams in the same position as us, so it is now to find that consistency to keep pushing on.

“Looking at the Wisbech and Melton games it just proved further that one of our strengths is being able to adjust our styles to suit the opponent we play.

"We had over 60 per cent possession against Wisbech and only 30 per cent against Melton but managed to win both – this was by design we knew we could take the game to Wisbech but that Melton would keep the ball well so we needed to defend properly and counter attack effectively and it was so pleasing to see that happen so well.

“Other than a header hitting the bar I don't think they had any real clear cut chances so it was very pleasing all round.”

Attention now turns to the trip to face Hucknall Town on Saturday, a team promoted last season but who sit bottom of the table and without a win after a tricky start.

Rawlinson said: “We are playing a side that are new to the division and are still finding their feet but I am sure they will, we just need to make sure it isn't against us this weekend.

"We need to give nothing but maximum effort and when we do that we do reap the rewards of it as our quality comes through, however we must remember that the league is tough.

