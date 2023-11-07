​Rawlinson praises patched up Skegness Town ahead of tough test

​Skegness Town will look to continue their push for a top five spot when they go to Kimberley Miners Welfare this weekend.

​The Lilywhites were beaten 3-0 at Lincoln United last Tuesday in their most recent league game, with a 2-1 League Cup win at home to Aylestone Park following that last Saturday.

And boss Chris Rawlinson says a tough test awaits them.

He said: “Kimberley beat us and drew with us last year and although they’re having a little bit of a tougher time this year, we all know the league is really difficult and they won 4-0 at home last time out.

"So we expect nothing but a tough game. We should start to see some players coming back and if we want to be serious about getting to the play-offs or at least challenging, these are the games which we have to go away from home and win.

"We’re in a good place at the minute so we’re looking forward to Saturday’s game and then two home games after that.”

Rawlinson was pleased with the cup win on Saturday, particularly given the patched up side he had to put out.

He said: "We had a few injuries, then the heavens opened, the pitch cut up and was really heavy and we had two or three lads in a minor car accident on the way too which affected our plans for warm-ups etc.

"We then lost two forwards in the warm-up so it was all a bit in the face of adversity, but some of our play in the first-half was fantastic and we should have scored more.

"Scott Floyd was brilliant up front – we thought he’d be a threat up there and he was, got two goals and the man-of-the-match so I was really pleased with that.

“They got a goal back with 20 minutes to go but we defended and worked so hard, including the two makeshift strikers we had on at the end.”

On the Lincoln United result, Rawlinson added: "We were disappointed with the result, even if not so much the performance. We were missing three or four regular starters, but I felt we more than matched one of the best teams in the first-half.

