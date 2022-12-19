Rawlinson reflects on season so far after Skegness postponement

Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson took time to reflect on the season so far as his side made do with a weekend off thanks to the recent cold snap.

Skegness have enjoyed an encouraging first half of the season.

The Lilywhites’ home game with Leicester Nirvana was one of many to fall victim to a frozen pitch, meaning it’ll now be Boxing Day before they play again when Boston Town are the hosts.

That gave time for Rawlinson to reflect on how things have gone for the club as a whole, as well as since his own tenure began when Nathan Collins stepped aside early in the campaign.

Advertisement

He said: “Looking back on the season as a whole to date it really has been a tale of two halves.

"We got ten points from the first ten games and had a lot going on but once the squad and lads settled we have shown what we are capable of, picking up 21 points in the last nine, and deservedly have caught the top half of the table.

Advertisement

"Whilst the league leaders are still out of sight, this form has definitely given us hope that we are on the right track.

"The trick is to now keep it going, especially with the next set of games being sides above us in the league, which will be a real test but also a great opportunity.”

Advertisement

Saturday’s postponement meant Skegness couldn’t follow up their fine 4-0 win at Eastwood CFC seven days earlier, which means they’re now ninth in the league following the two results from games that were played this week.

Rawlinson said: “It was a frustrating weekend with the game being called but it was only to be expected with the recent cold snap.

Advertisement

"In all fairness most sides have had two weeks off so it was good that we managed to play the week before and perform well.

"We trained instead and the lads are in good spirits and excited for the fixture on Boxing Day.

Advertisement

“We are all really excited for the game against Boston with lots of local ties between the clubs and players, and whilst we are the new kid on the local UCL block it is great to know as a club we compete.