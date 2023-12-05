Rawlinson says points are crucial as Skegness face leaders
The Lilywhites were out of action last weekend with their game at Melton Town postponed.
So Skegness will be raring to go when Saturday comes as they aim to consolidate their own position in the top five.
Rawlinson said: "It was disappointing but not a surprise that the game was called off. With the form we’re in it would have been nice to keep going, but you can’t beat the weather unfortunately and it was very cold and not a day for football.
"We gave the lads the weekend off so we’ll train well on Wednesday night ahead of the game with Sherwood.”
Rawlinson took the opportunity to travel to Loughborough to see Sherwood in action, the leaders falling to a 1-0 defeat to lose their unbeaten league record.
He said: "It was a good game to watch and I learned a few bits and bobs.
"They’re a good side, very strong in defence with a good goalkeeper and strong midfield, then various options in attack, so we have to be on our mettle as you’d expect against a team that’s top of the league if we want to get anything out of the game.
"Equally, if we want to compete at the top end of the table, we can’t keep losing to the top sides – Sherwood and Lincoln United have beaten us this year and although we’ve beaten Melton and drawn with Eastwood, we have to at least look to take some points off the top two in the remaining games we have against them.
"So we go into the game full of confidence and full of belief in the way we play and want to play, in the hope we can get something on Saturday as long as the weather allows us to play.”
Skegness will then face several local derbies over the festive period against sides including Pinchbeck, Sleaford, Newark and Boston Town, so we’re really looking forward to December and cementing our place in the play-off picture.
"The longer we’re in there and able to build a gap between ourselves and some of the teams below us, the more confident we’ll be come the end of the season that we’ll be able to achieve our goals and at least get into the play-offs.”