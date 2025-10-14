Rawlinson: We need to take more chances

Skegness Town Manager, Chris Rawlinson

​Skegness Town joint-manager Chris Rawlinson says he is confident the tide will turn back in his side’s favour as they look to arrest a run of four straight defeats.

​Three league losses and an FA Vase defeat mean Skegness haven’t won since September 13 and their latest setback was a 3-1 loss at Melton Town on Saturday.

And as they prepared for a Lincs Senior Trophy tie at Louth on Tuesday, after this week’s Standard went to press, Rawlinson said it’s been clear as to why things have taken a turn for the worse.

He said: “It’s all a bit tough at the moment. We seemed to have stopped taking enough of our chances, which we were earlier in the season, and we continue to let in silly goals, which isn’t a great mix.

"Our overall play on Saturday was really good. We caused them all sorts of problems and had the lion’s share of possession, but unless we get better in both boxes pretty quickly we could quite easily get ourselves into trouble.

"So we just have to be steadfast in the belief that our squad is good, and it’ll come good. Things turn in football – we’ve had a goal disallowed for offside last week and another one this week and both have been proved to have been onside, but we can’t keep blaming officials or missed chances, it’s up to Gary and I to get it right.

"The squad needs to keep working hard and being together even in the tough times, and it’ll turn.

"We were great early season in taking our chances but they’ve dried up, but we’ve just got to keep believing and going into a big week of games we’ve got to look at getting results.”

Following the game with Louth, Skegness have two home games in a row, first with the visit of Blackstones on Saturday and then Wisbech Town next Tuesday night, the Lilywhites looking to climb from 14th position in the UCL Premier North.