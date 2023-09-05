Reality check as promoted Louth Town crash to defeat at Glasshoughton Welfare

After three wins in a row, promoted Louth Town were brought crashing back down to earth by a 3-0 defeat at Glasshoughton Welfare in the NCEL Division One.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boss Carl Martin had no excuses but did pledge to bring more bodies into his depleted squad as soon as possible.

Harrison Rowley put Glasshoughton ahead on 28 minutes before George Munashe Mwale's shot deflected in just before half-time and Jonas Ndombasi rubbed salt in the wounds with a late third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a fair result and I am very disappointed on our behalf as it was probably our worst performance of the season. They did a number on us,” said Martin.

Louth Town boss Carl Martin - seeking to add to his squad.

“To be honest I didn't see it coming. We didn't do the basics of the game, winning first or second balls, and the goals we are giving away at the minute are really poor goals.

“They deserved the three points and it was just a bad day at the office.

“We have to take it on the chin. As we said at full time we can point fingers and throw tea cups, but at the end of the day we are only seven games in and the boys have given everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was just one of those days when the ball didn't fall for us and we didn't get the luck of the draw that we'd perhaps had in recent games.

“We know where we are as a club. We are looking for 40 points for survival this season – that is our main aim and we will take it from there.

“It is probably a reality check for us. We were poor on the day.”

However, Louth's cause was not helped by absentees and Martin said: “We have a few out with injuries, one lad out suspended, and we had a few with Covid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So we only had 14 players and I had to name myself on the bench which is not ideal as I have not played a competitive game for six years.

“It wasn't ideal, but the recruitment falls down to me. The people we've targeted the last couple of weeks obviously have not come in. The buck stops at my door and we need to get a couple of bodies in as the squad is really stretched.

“It is not an excuse. It is going to be a long hard season and this is a bump in the road.

“We are going to be stretched as a squad at times as there are 44 league games and, especially at this level, players have commitments, holidays, work and so on. You have to accept it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We did have a couple of players make their first starts of the season on Saturday. It was nice to get them involved as because we'd been doing so well it's been hard to change the team.

“Our centre forward also got his first 90 minutes under his belt, so there were positives.

“Maybe the best thing was we came away from the game without any new injuries or red cards.”

On Saturday Louth are home to Brigg Town, who lost 5-1 at home to Wombwell Town at the weekend, before playing Athersley Recreation away on Tuesday.

“Brigg is a local derby for us really,” said Martin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They are a very good side and we know quite a few of their players and some of the management team as well. They will bring quite a few supporters across and it should be a really good game.

“We are looking forward to it and to putting last Saturday's performance behind us and getting a positive result.

“The lads in the changing room will be looking to put right the negatives of last Saturday.

“We are away at Athersley in Barnsley on Tuesday and I can see we already have people unavailable, so it will be tough.

Advertisement

Advertisement