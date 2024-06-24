Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gainsborough Trinity return for pre-season training this Thursday, looking to set about improving on last campaign's eighth place finish, writes Rob Hughes.

And it will be manager Russ Wilcox's first pre-season at the club, having initially taking the reins from Neal Bishop in September of last year.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming the lads back for our first pre-season as a staff at the club on Thursday,” said Wilcox.

“Hopefully everyone is re-charged and raring to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity's Declan Howe with his Golden Boot award.

The bulk of last season's squad have been retained, with a couple of new recruits having already signed up to be a part of the journey.

“We look forward to welcoming our new signings with fingers crossed there will be more to come,” he added.

“We will also be looking to bring in quite a few trialists, who will hopefully impress to earn a contract.”

Wilcox is under no illusions that the hard work is only just beginning though and said :”We must continue to work hard for the next six weeks and look forward to some exciting pre-season games that will put us in good stead for the season ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding the forthcoming Pitching In Northern Premier League season, the League AGM was held in Blackpool at the weekend, with the fixture release date still to be confirmed.

Mid-July is the time frame club officials are working to, though nothing has been set in stone.

At the Awards Evening following the AGM, Gainsborough were represented by hotshot Declan Howe, who collected his League Golden Boot after netting an impressive 26 goals in 33 games.

The second Trinity player, in successive seasons, to scoop the award. Howe following on the heels of veteran Clayton Donaldson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad