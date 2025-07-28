Record crowd see Louth win exciting opener against Appleby Frodingham
The game was played on Sunday as part of the annual GroundhopUK weekend and drew a magnificent 384 crowd to see a thriller of a game.
“It was a really pleasing start to the season,” said Louth boss Carl Martin. “Being our first game there was a bit of nerves and tension as you want to get off to a good start.
“But we turned in a really good performance. We were 2-0 up at half-time but it should have been four or five – we were not ruthless enough in front of goal.
“We should have been out of sight as we had created so many chances.
“It seemed like we were cruising. But fair play to Appleby Frodingham for coming at us in the second half and levelling the game, although they were two poor goals for us to concede.
“But we found a way to win it in the end and get over the line when we could easily have folded and buckled.”
Harvey Lidgard put Louth ahead on 34 minutes after a scramble before Keiran Perry crossed for Will Pennell to double that six minutes later.
Joel Chapman and Josh Fraiwald then squared matters on 61 and 76 minutes, the latter from the spot.
But two minutes later Harry Jacklin drilled a winner into the bottom corner.
Martin added: “It was great to see such a big crowd and it was a really good team effort from the club from committee to volunteers – it was a really good day all round.
“Our three debutants all fitted in well. Will Pennell played his first game for us and scored his first goal.
“I thought he was exceptional and led the line really well.”
Louth faced a midweek game away at Doncaster City in the NCEL League Cup before taking on Selby Town away on Saturday, who were 3-1 winners at Dearne & District in their opener.