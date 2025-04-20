Record crowd watch Boston United secure Good Friday win over Wealdstone

Boston United's win over Wealdstone was watched by a stadium record crowd. Pic: Chris Bray.

Frankie Maguire's brilliant early double accounted for Wealdstone on a record-breaking day at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Good Friday.

Maguire opened the scoring in the second minute, doubling the lead with a sublime free-kick a quarter of an hour later, to hand Graham Coughlan's side a fourth consecutive home win.

The match, which left United five points above the drop zone, was watched by a stadium record crowd of 3,865 - smashing the previous best by over 1,100 spectators.

The Pilgrims got off to the best possible start, with Jacob Hazel flicking on Brad Nicholson's throw down the line and Maguire jinking inside the challenge of Enzio Boldewijn to beat Dante Baptiste with an angled drive.

Baptiste subsequently tipped Cameron Green's effort on to the crossbar but United were soon two goals to the good, with Maguire sailing home an inch-perfect free-kick from 25 yards.

Maguire was instrumental in the Pilgrims' pressing throughout the first half, but succumbed to a tight hamstring in stoppage time, being replaced by James Gale.

Wealdstone were revved up after the break and Zak Mills blocked brilliantly to deny Dom Hutchinson, while Cameron Gregory saved well to deny substitute Mustapha Carayol.

Baptiste pounced on Gale's low shot, after Hazel had been denied by an Adrian Mariappa block, before Baptiste stood tall to block Hazel's angled drive with his legs.

Baptiste made a further double save from Green and Hazel, before Mills hit the post and then fired the rebound wide. More Baptiste saves denied Keaton Ward and Hazel at the death, but United had done enough for a huge three points.