Red card for keeper proves so costly for Louth Town as Athersley Recreation fight back for win

Louth Town boss Carl Martin has challenged loanee Immingham keeper Oliver Brackenbury to become the club's No.1 as regular keeper Alex Lait faces a lengthy suspension for a costly red card in Saturday's 4-2 defeat at Athersley Recreation.

It was a game in which Louth were in control at 2-0 up, but Lait's dismissal for lashing out at an opponent proved very costly.

“Alex has let himself down and let the club down, and more importantly he's let the lads down,” said boss Carl Martin.

“He was already suspended in midweek for accumulating five yellow cards and so will now be banned for at least three or four games.

Action from Louth's defeat by Athersley Recreation on Saturday.

“It's now up to Bracks – he needs to come in and take his chance and, if he does that, I can't see why he can't make the shirt his own and finish the season with us.”

Bailey Wright latched onto a short backpass to prod past the keeper and give the White Wolves a fifth minute lead.

Alfie Usher had an effort cleared off the line and Daniel Trott fired over from a one on one before Bailey was brought down in the box on 42 minutes and Usher tucked away the spot kick.

Trott missed another one on one after the break as the ball bobbled at the wrong moment.

But it all started to go wrong on 56 as Nicholas Lasousis pulled one back.

Two minutes later Lait was dismissed and a penalty was awarded.

Trott took over the gloves but was unable to prevent Nathan Perks' equaliser from the spot

Harris Dunn had a golden chance for Louth on 68 minutes but slid his finish wide before Athersley hit the front for the first time on 77 minutes with Perks' second goal.

And Carter Tingle wrapped up the points with his head at the back post from an 82nd minute corner.

“For the first 60 minutes we were outstanding – our best performance of the season,” said Martin.

“We were 2-0 up and in total control, creating chance after chance and could have been five up – so we do need to be more ruthless.

“But they scored from their first attack and then our keeper gets himself sent off for violent conduct and we had to put a striker in goal, which is something you can't legislate for.

“Alex just lost his head. He had the ball in his hands and retaliated against their striker, giving the referee no option.

“They scored from the resulting penalty and went on to win 4-2.

“I have been involved in football for a long time and this was one of those games that I just don't know how we managed to lose it.”

The defeat followed a fine 3-1 midweek home success against Armthorpe Welfare where Louth came from behind to win with goals from Wright (2) and Trott.

Louth were due to host Brigg Town in midweek before a trip to Club Thorne Colliery on Saturday.