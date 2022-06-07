Referee Keir promoted to Women's Super League

Aimee Keir. Photo: Craig Harrison

She has been promoted to Level 2W in the Women’s Referee Pathway for the 2022-23 season, Lincolnshire FA have announced.

This means she can referee in the Women’s Championship and act as an assistant in the Women’s Super League.

Aimee is currently a Level 4 referee in the Men’s game.“I could not be happier and want to acknowledge the fantastic support I have received from the senior members of the Boston Referees Association,” she told the county FA’s website.

"They have been there for me when facing challenges along the way and provided the impetus to focus on the goals ahead.