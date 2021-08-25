Reigniting an old rivalry! Sleaford Town ready to 'stand up' to Skegness Town

Jamie Shaw. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jamie Shaw is backing his Sleaford Town side to ‘stand up’ to Lincolnshire rivals Skegness Town tonight.

The Greens will host the newly-promoted Lilywhites in United Counties League Premier Division North this evening (KO 7.45pm).

“Skegness are one of the fancied sides in the league,” Shaw said.

“Derbies are always exciting to play in and manage in. That should be motivation enough for players.

“Skegness look as if they’ve got a really good squad, recruited well over the summer.

“It’s the excitement of a derby under the lights in midweek and form can go a little out the window. It’s about showing we’ve got the character to stand up to the players of the cailbre of Skegness on the night.

Skegness are no stranger to Shaw, who played against them regularly for Sleaford when the two sides were Lincolnshire League rivals.

Both sides have progressed up the pyramid since those days, something Shaw is pleased to see.

He added: “I played Skeg probably 10-15 times and they’re a really good club, well run. I don’t think that’s changed at all.

“They look in a really good place going forward - and the more Lincolnshire clubs doing well the better.

“From a personal point of view, it’s good to have them in our league as it’s a derby I always looked forward to.

“If you looked at when I first played against them, their ground was starting to look a little tired. We were still at the recreation ground, which was definitely looking tired.