Three goals in the last 13 minutes eased improving Louth Town to a superb 5-1 home win over Athersley Recreation on Saturday.

A penalty save by Louth's Alex Lait at 2-1 proved crucial in a game that kicked off late due to the visitors' coach breaking down an hour away.

It was a third win in a row to keep the relegation-threatened White Wolves two points above the drop zone and manager Carl Martin said: “That was a brilliant win and another massive three points.

“It's three wins on the bounce and another step in the right direction so I am really pleased.

Opening Louth scorer Harry Jacklin in action against Athersley on Saturday.

“The late kick-off wasn't ideal preparation with players standing around a bit, but it was the same for both sides in the end.

“I thought we were very good in the first half especially and second half we managed the game well and were ruthless in the final third.”

On the penalty, he said: “It was a major turning point.

“Athersley were on top at that stage. We were 2-1 up but the game could have gone either way.

“But when your luck's in, your luck's in and fair play to Alex Lait for saving it. We deserved a bit of luck and we took the game to them from there on after.

“We now have plenty of confidence and a bit of momentum.”

Harry Jacklin turned home a bouncing ball in the box from a free kick to put Louth ahead on 16 minutes.

But 10 minutes later Carter Tingle equalised, benefiting from a deflected shot landing at his feet.

Alfie Usher was on the end of a far post cross to make it 2-1 on 26 minutes and Louth twice hit the woodwork before the break.

After Lait had saved Nathan Perks' 55th minute spot kick, Adam Millson's header from a corner (77), Jack Barlow's finish from distance (85) and Ethan Fretwell's deflected volley (90) added some gloss to the result.

Louth have a busy week ahead with a midweek game away at high-flying Brigg Town followed by a home clash with mid-table Club Thorne Colliery on Saturday.

And the White Wolves could see at least one new player involved.

“We are hoping to bring in another dual registration player from Grimsby Borough this week in Harvey Lidgard as we are currently a bit light in that department,” said Martin.

“We have a couple of suspensions looming and need a bit more cover in the centre of the park.

“We are also looking at maybe bringing in one or two more – we have irons in the fire and we'll see how they develop.”