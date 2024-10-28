Relief for Louth Town as they halt losing run with fine win at Dronfield Town

Louth Town finally halted their recent run of poor form with a superb 1-0 away win at Dronfield Town on Saturday – and boss Carl Martin said it had come as a relief after a testing few weeks.

With two home games to come in the next week, he is now urging his players to build on it and move up the table after ending a run of five successive defeats.

“We now need to start putting a bit of a run together to get back into the pack in the middle of the table away from relegation,” said Martin.

“We need to string two or three wins together and kick on to hopefully climb the table.

Action from Louth's much-needed win at Dronfield.

“On Saturday it was a really pleasing result and it was a proper, professional away performance.

“Changing the shape of the side recently really came to fruition as we played really well and the front three looked dangerous.

“We defended well and probably had that little bit of Lady Luck we have been missing with the ball falling right for us in our defensive third. And we put bodies on the line.

“We are really pleased to stop the rot as it's been a tough few weeks for the lads, but we have stuck together and it's really pleasing to finally get that win over the line.”

Dronfield probed well early on before Alex Aldrich hit the home post with a header on 13 minutes.

Harris Dunn forced the keeper to save with his legs and then saw an effort chalked off for offside.

Right on half-time Bailey Wright beat his man and crossed into the box for Adam Millson to pass the ball home.

After the break Dronfield clipped the Louth bar and Dec Dennis, restored in goal, made a great save to preserve the three points.

This Saturday Louth are at home to Glasshoughton Welfare and then host Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Tuesday.

On this Saturday's challenge, Martin said: “Glasshoughton have been in and round the league for a while and they have had a good start and are in the top 10.

“But every game in this league is difficult and you have to be on it from the first whistle.

“If we stick to the game plan like we have in the last couple of games we have a good chance of coming away with the three points.”

He added: “We have keeper Alex Lait back from suspension and he was on the bench on Saturday and we have another couple of lads who are coming back from injury.

“So we are slowly starting to get back to full strength.

“We didn't have a game in midweek and the lads looked a lot fresher for it on Saturday as it has been pretty relentless playing Saturday/midweek for the last few weeks.”