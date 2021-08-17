Reserves' Lincs League move will benefit Skegness Town's hopes of climbing the pyramid - boss Collins

Town boss Nathan Collins.

Nathan Collins believes that Skegness Town’s hopes of progressing through the leagues will be given a boost by the reserve side’s new surroundings.

The Lilywhites’ second string have kicked off this season in the Lincolnshire League, having previously competed in the Boston and District League.

Town’s first team had been a dominant force in the county step seven league before promotions to the Northern Counties East League Division One and United Counties League Premier Division North.

But with their sights set on climbing further up the footballing ladder, Collins believes the reserves’ move to the Lincs League will suit all parties.

“It gives us that strength in depth we need,” he said.

“From day one, going into the club, it’s been one of the things I’ve been banging on about. You need reserves at a decent level because otherwise you’re vulnerable as a first team squad.

“You have 20-odd players and then you can have some injuries and be down to 16. Before you know it you can be going into a game with 12-13 players.

“There’s a big difference in the level to the Boston local league. First team players wouldn’t be dropping down to that and it’s a big ask to bring lads up from that level to where we are.

“To be fair to the club, anything we’ve asked they’ve done and I think they’ve realised to push on in the future you need a strong reserve team. It’s definitely better for us.”

But Collins believes the move will also benefit other aspects of the set-up as well as his first team.

“We’ve got a good under 18s, some of them have been training with us. It gives them that natural progression to go into a better standard of football and be pushed on,” he added.

“It ticks all the boxes. As a club we want to push on to step four, step three, and you can’t do that with a reserve side in a local league.

“I think our reserves, once they get settled, will be quite vibrant in the Lincs League.”

Town will turn their attention to the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday, travelling to play league rivals Anstey Nomads (KO 3pm).

On Saturday they were beaten 3-0 at home by early league pacesetters Long Eaton.

Town’s reserves, who face Louth tonight (Tuesday), were beaten 1-0 at Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.