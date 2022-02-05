RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Results from February 5:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
Lincs Junior Cup, semi-finals: Grantham Town Academy 0 Moulton Harrox 2, Wyberton 7 Limestone Rangers 1.
League: Lincoln Moorlands Railway 4 Immingham Town 2, Louth Town 2 Grimsby Borough Res 1, Nettleham 0 Appleby Frodingham 1, Sleaford Town Rangers 0 Tetney Rovers 3, Nunsthorpe Tavern 0 Lincoln United Development 3, Horncastle Town 1 Barton Town Reserves 2..
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck United 2 Coningsby 3, Pointon 2 Wyberton Res 1, Railway Athletic 2 Spilsby Town 1, Skegness Town A 2 Northgate Olympic 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 8 Railway Athletic Res 3, Bull Athletic 3 Kirton Town 0, Eagle United 0 Fishtoft 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Ath 2 Caythorpe 1, Boston Athletic 4 Pointon Res 0, Spilsby Town Res 2 Spailding Harriers 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears 0 Eagle United Res 2, FC Wrangle v Boston College Res - postponed, Fishtoft Res 2 Park United Res 3, Holbeach Bank 4 Bull Athletic Res 0, Sibsey v Ancaster Athletic Utd - postponed.
East Lincs Football Combination
Spectrum Print Division One Cup: Cleethorpes Town A A 1 Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves 0, Grimsby Borough Dev A 3 Keelby United Reserves 0, Immingham Town Reserves 1 Louth Old Boys 1.
KJ Florida Villas Town Trophy: Alford Town 1 Louth Town Reserves 6.
Le Sanctuaire on Steep Hill Junior Challenge Cup: Ludford Rovers 4 Burgh Athletic 2 (aet).
Football Stuff Village Trophy: North Somercotes United 6 North Cotes 0.
Louth Tyres East Lincs Cup: Scamblesby 1 North Thoresby 3.
TC MiniCoaches Trophy: Louth Old Boys Veterans 1 AFC Grainthorpe 5.
Brian Todd Homes Division Three: Louth Old Boys Development v Burgh Athletic Reserves - HW, Market Rasen Town v Manby - HW.