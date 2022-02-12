RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Results from February 12:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
League: Immingham Town 3 Grantham Town Academy 1, Keelby United 4 Sleaford Town Rangers 2, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1 Louth Town 2, Nettleham 3 Brigg Town CIC 2, Tetney Rovers 2 Nunsthorpe Tavern 2, Appleby Frodingham 0 Barton Town Reserves 3, Horncastle Town 0 Skegness Town Reserves 0, Lincoln United Development 1 Wyberton 2.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Northgate Olympic 6 Coningsby 1, Pointon 3 Spilsby Town 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Fishtoft 3 Bull Athletic 2, Railway Athletic Res 1 Kirton Town 6.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic 3 Spalding Harriers 0, Freiston 0 4 Spilsby Town Res 4, Woodhall Spa Utd Res Boston Athletic 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic Res v Boston College Res - postponed, Swineshead Institute A 3 Fishtoft Res 1.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, semi-final: Boston College 3 Boston Bears 4, Park United 3 Eagle United 3 (Eagle won 4-3 on pens.
East Lincs Football Combination
Results from February 5:
Spectrum Print Division One: Louth Town Reserves 0 Cleethorpes Town A A 1, Sutton Rovers 2 Louth Old Boys 1.
Philip Jackson Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reserves v Burgh Athletic.
Brian Todd Homes Division Three: AFC Grainthorpe 4 Louth Old Boys Development 1, Alford Town Res 6 Louth Old Boys Veterans 0, Burgh Athletic Reserves 1 Market Rasen Town 7.
Football Stuff Village Trophy: Ludford Rovers 1 Scamblesby 4.
Le Sanctuaire on Steep Hill Junior Challenge Cup: Immingham Town Reserves 0 North Cotes 2, North Somercotes United 6 Alford Town 1, Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves 0 Manby 0 (Manby won 4-3 on pens).