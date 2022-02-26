RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Results from February 26:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League:
League: Appleby Frodingham 1 Wyberton 0, Brigg Town CIC 0 Grimsby Borough Reserves 5, Immingham Town 2 Barton Town Reserves 1, Keelby United 2 Horncastle Town 1, Lincoln United Development 1 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1, Louth Town 0 Grantham Town Academy 0, Nunsthorpe Tavern 1 Skegness Town Reserves 4, Sleaford Town Rangers 3 Nettleham 1.
Workforce Unlimited Boston Saturday League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 2 Railway Athletic 0, Wyberton Res 2 Swineshead Ins 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Kirton Town 5 Horncastle Town 3, Woodhall Spa Utd 2 Park United 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic 1 Spilsby Town Res 2, Spalding Harriers 1 Swineshead Ins Res 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: FC Wrangle 0 Boston Bears 3, Fishtoft Res 1 Holbeach Bank 1, Park United Res 3 Ancaster Ath Utd 1, Swineshead Institute A 3 Sibsey 3.
SHS Alium Ltd Fishtoft Cup, semi-finals: Pointon 1 Boston College 4, Skegness Town A 1 Northgate Olympic 1 (Northgate won 5-4 on pens).
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round one: Fishtoft 1 Freiston 2.
East Lincs Football Combination
Spectrum Print Division One: Alford Town 0 Louth Old Boys 3, Nunsthorpe Tavern 1 Ludford Rovers 1.
Brian Todd Homes Division Three: Manby 8 Burgh Athletic Reserves 0, Market Rasen Town 5 Louth Old Boys Veterans 2.
Le Sanctuaire on Steep Hill Junior Challenge Cup: AFC Grainthorpe 2 Louth Town Reserves 4, Grimsby Borough FC Dev A 1 Cleethorpes Town A A 2, North Thoresby 1 Keelby United Reserves 4, Sutton Rovers 4 Scamblesby 2.
Louth Tyres East Lincs Cup: North Cotes 1 Burgh Athletic 1, North Somercotes United 5 Louth Old Boys Reserves 0.