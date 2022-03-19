RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Results from March 19:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
League: Brigg Town CIC 0 Barton Town Reserves 2, Grimsby Borough Reserves 1 Grantham Town Academy 1, Immingham Town 0 Skegness Town Reserves 1, Nettleham 1 Tetney Rovers 4, Nunsthorpe Tavern 0 Wyberton 2.
Supplementary Cup: Appleby Frodingham 3 Sleaford Town Rangers 0, Lincoln United 2 Louth Town 1.
Midweek results:
League: Wyberton v Lincoln United Development - postponed.
Supplementary Cup: Lincoln Moorlands Railway 5 Keelby United 0.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Railway Athletic 0 Fulbeck United 0, Wyberton Res 4 Skegness Town A 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic 1 Eagle United 1, Woodhall Spa Utd 1 Fishtoft 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic 6 Boston Athletic 1, Spalding Harriers 4 Woodhall Spa Res 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Fishtoft Res 3 Bull Athletic Res 2, Holbeach Bank 1 FC Wrangle 0, Swineshead Institute A 2 Boston Bears 5.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-final: Pointon Res 1 Swineshead Institute Res 2.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, semi-final: Park United Res 1 Boston College Res 2.
East Lincs Football Combination
Spectrum Print Division One: Cleethorpes Town A A 4 Louth Old Boys 0, Grimsby Borough Dev A 1 Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves 2, Immingham Town Reserves 0 Sutton Rovers 5, Louth Town Reserves 1 Keelby United 0, Ludford Rovers 2 Alford Town 0.
Philip Jackson Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reserves 0 Scamblesby 2, North Cotes 4 North Thoresby 1, North Somercotes United 8 Burgh Athletic 2.
Football Stuff Village Trophy: AFC Grainthorpe 0 Manby 1.
R&Y Autos Tom Sandys Trophy: Alford Town Res 1 Louth Old Boys Veterans 1 (Alford won 8-7 on pens).