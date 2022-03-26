RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Results from March 26:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
League: Keelby United 2 Nunsthorpe Tavern 3, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 4 Grimsby Borough Reserves, Lincoln United Development 4 Brigg Town CIC 1, Louth Town 1 Sleaford Town Rangers 0, Skegness Town Reserves 0 Nettleham 2.
Challenge Cup: Immingham Town 4 Horncastle Town 0.
Supplementary Cup: Tetney Rovers 2 Wyberton 3.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District League
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic 2 Fishtoft 0, Eagle United 3 Kirton Town 1, Park United 3 Woodhall Spa Utd 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Pointon Res 3 Boston Athletic 6, Spalding Harriers 2 Freiston 2, Woodhall Spa Res 5 Billinghay Ath 5.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic Utd 3 Swineshead Ins A 4, Boston College Res 1 Holbeach Bank 0, Fishtoft Res 0 Eagle United Res 0, Sibsey 3 Boston Bears 0.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, quarter-final: Railway Athletic 1 Pointon 2.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, semi-final: Wyberton Res 3 Skegness Town A 1.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, semi-final: Swineshead Ins Res 2 Railway Athletic Res 0.
East Lincs Football Combination:
Spectrum Print Division One: Cleethorpes Town A A 4 Sutton Rovers 7, Keelby United Reserves 0 |Ludford Rovers 4, Louth Old Boys 2 Louth Town Reserves 2.
Philip Jackson Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reserves 2 North Somercotes United 1, Scamblesby 3 Burgh Athletic 1.
Brian Todd Homes Division Three: AFC Grainthorpe 8 Louth Old Boys Development 1.
Louth Tyres East Lincs Cup: North Thoresby 1 North Cotes 1.