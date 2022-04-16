RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Results from April 16:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
Premier Division: Brigg Town CIC 0 Wyberton 6, Immingham Town 4 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1, Louth Town 2 Skegness Town Reserves 0, Sleaford Town Rangers 1 Keelby United 3, Nunsthorpe Tavern 8 Horncastle Town 0.
Supplementary Cup: Lincoln United Development 4 Appleby Frodingham 0.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Railway Athletic 3 Northgate Olympic 3, Spilsby Town 2 Pointon 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic 8 Railway Athletic Res 1, Eagle United 1 Boston College 2, Fishtoft 6 Kirton Town 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Pointon Res v Woodhall Spa Utd Res - postponed, Spilsby Town Res 0 Billinghay Athletic 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 1 Boston Bears 3, FC Wrangle 1 Eagle United Res 1, Park United Res 1 Sibsey 4.
East Lincs Football Combination
KJ Florida Villas Town Trophy: Grimsby Borough Dev A 0 Cleethorpes Town A A 2.
TC MiniCoaches E M Trophy: Manby 1 Market Rasen Town 3.