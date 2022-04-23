RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Today's scores

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 8:01 pm
Results from April 23:

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Premier Division: Barton Town Reserves 1 Nettleham 2, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1 Appleby Frodingham 1, Lincoln United Development 3 Skegness Town Reserves 4, Keelby United 1 Tetney Rovers 3 (Friday).

Supplementary Cup: Brigg Town CIC 2 Grantham Town Academy 0.

Challenge Cup: Louth Town 5 Nunsthorpe Tavern 2.

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Pointon 4 Swineshead Institute 1, Railway Athletic 3 Skegness Town A 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic 0 Boston College 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic 3 Swineshead Institute Res 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle United Res v FC Wrangle - postponed, Fishtoft Res 2 Boston College Res 3.

East Lincs Football Combination

CF Struthers Ltd Cusworth Cup: Sutton Rovers 3 Cleethorpes Town A A 1.

Football Stuff Village Trophy: Manby 3 Keelby United Reserves 4.

Philip Jackson Division Two: Burgh Athletic v North Thoresby - HW.

Louth Tyres East Lincs Cup: North Cotes 1 North Somercotes United 3.

