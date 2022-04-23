RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Results from April 23:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
Premier Division: Barton Town Reserves 1 Nettleham 2, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1 Appleby Frodingham 1, Lincoln United Development 3 Skegness Town Reserves 4, Keelby United 1 Tetney Rovers 3 (Friday).
Supplementary Cup: Brigg Town CIC 2 Grantham Town Academy 0.
Challenge Cup: Louth Town 5 Nunsthorpe Tavern 2.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Pointon 4 Swineshead Institute 1, Railway Athletic 3 Skegness Town A 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic 0 Boston College 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic 3 Swineshead Institute Res 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle United Res v FC Wrangle - postponed, Fishtoft Res 2 Boston College Res 3.
East Lincs Football Combination
CF Struthers Ltd Cusworth Cup: Sutton Rovers 3 Cleethorpes Town A A 1.
Football Stuff Village Trophy: Manby 3 Keelby United Reserves 4.
Philip Jackson Division Two: Burgh Athletic v North Thoresby - HW.
Louth Tyres East Lincs Cup: North Cotes 1 North Somercotes United 3.