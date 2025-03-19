Resurgent Boston United seal huge win at Rochdale to bolster National League survival hopes

Boston United picked up a huge three points at Rochdale last night.

Boston United boosted their National League survival hopes with a first-ever win at Rochdale on Tuesday evening.

The Pilgrims weathered a late onslaught, where Ian Henderson and Jay Bird both netted inside the final 10 minutes, having held a three-goal lead at the Crown Oil Arena.

Jacob Hazel and Zak Mills set the ball rolling with a quickfire first half double and Jimmy Knowles wrapped up the points with a third goal in the 69th minute.

With a solitary point to show from five Football League visits, allied to a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup in 2019, Spotland had not been the happiest hunting ground for the Pilgrims - but that all changed as the twice-postponed encounter was finally played.

Knowles saw the game's first meaningful chance go begging, with Sam Waller making a terrific save in the 16th minute.

United took the lead nine minutes later when Hazel seized upon casual play in the home rearguard to slam an effort past Waller and delight the 175-strong travelling contingent behind the goal.

The Pilgrims doubled their advantage three minutes further on when Jordan Richards kept a set-piece alive and Mills stabbed home his second goal in three games.

Waller subsequently made a brilliant save to deny Hazel his second and United's third - having already thwarted Knowles in between the two United goals.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell glanced a header off target following a Ryan East corner, while Cameron Gregory made a good save to deny Michael Adu-Poku as half-time approached.

United were grateful to see Henderson's close-range effort fly off target three minutes into the second half, while Gregory saved with his feet to deny Aidan Barlow.

Jai Rowe was denied from long-range by Waller, while Keaton Ward's 25-yarder took a nick and nestled narrowly wide.

The Pilgrims added their third goal when Knowles started and finished a brilliant move down the left to roll the ball past a bemused Waller.

Henderson sailed home a fine effort from the edge of the penalty area as Rochdale's comeback gathered momentum and nerves were firmly jangling two minutes from time when Bird crashed home with aplomb from inside the box.

United summoned up even more spirit as the match ticked into added time - and were eventually able to celebrate a massive three-point haul on the road.