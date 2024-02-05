Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Holy Blues impressed in the first half after two blank weekends, but two second half strikes, one from Jordan Buckley 10 minutes into the second half, and the second, through centre back Jan Palkinos 15 minutes from time, meant Russ Wilcox’s men were left to rue missed opportunities.

“It was frustrating to come in 0-0 at half-time as some of our football was really good and they were nervy after losing their two previous games,” said Wilcox.

“But we did look a bit rusty after three weeks out.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russ Wilcox - we have to be better in both boxes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's about both boxes again. It happens and we have to make sure we defend better than that – a 40 yard pass over the top and we get done.

“And a set play we don't win first contact or second contact. That's the difference in the game. They were more clinical than us today.”

He added: “We played good football at times, but it was just the final third, the final pass, the final execution that let us down today.

“The lads worked hard today and it was just those key moments. We have to brush ourselves down and go again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilcox said he has already spoken to the new chairman Andrew Wood about plans for the future and adding to the squad.

“He has been excellent – communication skills have been really good,” said Wilcox.

“We have spoken about moving the club forward and bringing it some re-inforcements, whether that is this season or certainly in the summer.”

“We have had some good conversations and I think it is just a matter of getting through this season, which sounds really negative as there are still 14 games to go and a lot of football to play.

“I said to the players – if we can win three or four games on the spin in this league you never know where it can take you.”