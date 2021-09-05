RIP Dylan! Young footballer who suffered cardiac arrest in FA Youth Cup match against Boston United has died

Tribute has been paid to Dylan Rich. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The young footballer who suffered a cardiac arrest during Thursday night’s FA Youth Cup contest against Boston United has died, his club has announced.

In a statement released this afternoon, West Bridgford Colts said they were ‘heartbroken’ at the tragic passing of Dylan Rich.

“It is with great sadness that, following the events of Thursday evening, we have to announce the tragic passing of Dylan Rich,” it read.

“This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy and Dylan’s family, friends and teammates.

“The club would like to thank everyone within the Colts and wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received over the past few days.

“The club will provide all the support it can to those players and club officials impacted by this tragic event, but for now there are no further words possible, and we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”