Rotherham United loanee Hamish Douglas continutes to grow in stature as a player at Gainsborough Trinity

A regular starter for Trinity under former Scunthorpe United and Doncaster Rovers centre half Russ Wilcox, the growth in the teenager cannot be denied,

“If he keeps listening and learning, then he's got a good chance at a career at a good level,” said Wilcox.

“He's 6ft 5ins, he's a good kid, and he wants to grow and learn.

Hamish Douglas - growing in stature as a player at Trinity.

“We regularly share clips and talk about the game. Things he could do differently. Things to work on.

“The improvement in him the last few months has been really pleasing for him as an individual as well as for us as a group.”

And the impact the experienced boss has had on the young centre back isn't lost on Douglas either.

“I’m very grateful for the manager for trusting me to play week in week out,” he said.

“He’s been very helpful with my development I think that’s very apparent with how the season has gone.

“Consistency is key - ensuring I get into good habits, coping with setbacks and becoming stronger mentally.”

Playing a key role in the side that has kept seven clean sheets in his spell on loan from the Millers, Douglas has flourished at the heart of the defence alongside Blues' skipper Dylan Cogill and the 18-year-old, who doesn't turn 19 until April, paid tribute to the experience alongside him.

“Dylan and Jacko (Ashley Jackson) have also helped me throughout the season, talking to me throughout games, but also sharing their experience and being constructive,” he said.

“I am keen to learn from them and develop my game every time I set out on the pitch.

“This loan has definitely improved me as a player. Playing men’s football is so different to academy football. For me it's the will to win that is much greater.”