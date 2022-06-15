Rule change allows some Lincolnshire football clubs to use up to five subs

That's because the Football Association has ruled both clubs will be eligible to use up to five substitutes per match next season.
The rule - approved by the FA Council on Tuesday - will be open to all clubs at steps five and six.
That will include teams such as Boston Town, Sleaford Town, Skegness Town, Pinchbeck United, Barton Town, Brigg Town, Winterton Rangers, Holbeach United, Bourne Town.
An FA statement read: "All clubs at Step 5 and 6 can use five substitutes per game from next season.
"The FA Council has voted to approve the new rule change.
"Clubs will only be able to name five subs in their matchday squad."
The rule change does not include teams in the top four steps of non-league.