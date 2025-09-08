Run of clean sheets delights Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox

Gainsborough Trinity's fifth clean sheet of the season, in their 2-0 victory over Warrington Town, at the weekend, particularly pleased manager and former defender Russ Wilcox.

It was a fourth clean sheet in a row, a fourth win in a row and pushed them up to fourth in the NPL Premier Division table and Wilcox said: “I am delighted as an ex-centre half myself.

“Clean sheets give you a better chance of winning games of football. You don’t need to score many goals to win games of football.

“We should have scored more goals, but we’ll take 2-0 all day.

Trinity score against Warrington on Saturday. Photo by Tommy Cox.

“It was a great performance from the team, the squad. The subs made a good impact and we saw the game out well – a good day at the office.”

On their opening goal on the stroke of half-time, Wilcox was pleased with the options over the free kick, saying: “I’m thinking will it be Frank (Mulhern) or Fraser (Preston)? And then it’s Jonny (Margetts) who steps up and curls it home. It’s good to have three over the ball, and keeps the goalkeeper guessing.”

The goal just before half-time changed the team talk, and the second goal took the sting out of the tail of the visitors.

“Sisa ( Tuntulwana) took his goal well, and although we didn’t score three or four we are creating a lot of chances.

“We will miss Dec Howe with his injury, but the players that have come in are creating openings. “We are being more patient in and around the box – and getting our rewards.”

New signing Dan Vanderpuye came off the bench to make his debut and Wilcox said: “It was great to get Dan a few minutes.

“At 17-years-old, he’s a big boy, at 6ft 4ins, a good athlete and he’s only going to get better playing men’s football. A big thank you to Lincoln City for allowing us to bring him on.”

The Holy Blues faced two games in three days with a midweek trip to Stocksbridge Park Steels before an Emirates FA Cup tie at the weekend, when they entertain Rushall Olympic in the Second Qualifying Round.

The Holy Blues’ away game against Morpeth Town, postponed due to their FA Cup progress, has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, 7th October (7.45pm).