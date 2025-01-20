Runaway table-toppers Macclesfield emphatically halt Gainsborough Trinity unbeaten run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gainsborough Trinity’s three game unbeaten streak came to an abrupt halt as they lost 4-0 to visiting runaway league leaders Macclesfield on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russ Wilcox’s men had backed up their FA Trophy victory over York City with a point away at bogey side Basford United and emerged from the fog and gloom to add another point to their tally, away at FC United.

But the Holy Blues came unstuck when the Silkmen visited Lincolnshire and boss Wilcox was not happy with aspects of his side's defending.

“I was disappointed with the scoreline,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Gainsborough Trinity's home defeat by Macclesfield. Photo by Foxby Media.

“I didn’t think we deserved to get beaten 4-0. There were aspects of our performance today that were very good, but if we don’t do the basics well, don’t defend our box well, we will get punished and we conceded the first goal from their first attack.”

Luke Duffy was afforded too much room to cut in from the left and place his finish out of reach. Danny Elliot then doubled the Silkmen’s lead when he, too, was allowed to run through and finish.

Thanks to a well-timed run and a lucky deflection back into his path, he added his 20th league goal of the campaign.

Further second half goals added added pain for the Holy Blues, Elliot adding his second, before former Manchester United youngster D'Mani Mellor headed home from close range to make it four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approaching the break, Trinity were looking the stronger, and Wilcox said: “We set up in a similar way to the York City game with the same shape.

“But Macclesfield are a top outfit and that’s why they are top of the table having won 20-something games.

“At half-time we spoke about the next goal being crucial. At 2-1 it’s game on, but at 3-0 down, it’s game over.”

With a challenging schedule ahead, Wilcox knows he needs to keep his squad as fresh as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fixture schedule is challenging, so we have had to make changes and freshen things up as we are going Saturday-Tuesday,” he said.

“But I am still disappointed – even when you consider the difference in budgets, there were still things I thought we did well.

“We never stopped working, never stopped grafting, but it was the out of possession stuff that lostus in the game.

“The game hasn’t changed all that much, despite some people speaking plenty of jargon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all about both boxes. Attack their box well, and defend your own. And nine times out of 10, you’ll win games of football.

“That will not change, but that is where we weren’t good enough against Macclesfield. And ultimately it has cost us.

“But we can be better - and we will be. We will be working hard to rectify that in the games and weeks to come.”

On the eve of the Macclesfield game, Wilcox had boosted his squad with the addition of Sam Fishburn on an initial month long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishburn went straight into the side and caused the table-toppers one or two problems with his physicality and hold up play.

Trinity are set to release their Half Season Tickets following their midweek clash against Matlock Town at the Kal Group Stadium on Tuesday evening (7.45), which is one of the Holy Blues’ number of games in hand against sides around them in the table.

Trinity then make the long journey to the North East, to take on one of the surprise packages this season Stockton Town on Saturday.