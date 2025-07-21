Russ Wilcox and Kevin Pressman look on from the touchline.

Gainsborough Trinity manager, Russ Wilcox was quick to play down his side’s victory over near-neighbours Scunthorpe United at the weekend.

Trinity wrapped up the win thanks to Harry Shipstone’s own goal eight minutes from time.

But Wilcox refused to get carried away by the promising win.

“I am really pleased, but I have said all along, pre-season is pre-season,” he said. “It’s not all about results, but if you can get a result, it’s nice to get one.”

Wilcox was more impressed with his side out of possession, “I am pleased with us. We had to be adaptable to their shapes.

"I watched a little bit of their game against Alfreton, and they caused them no end of problems; especially Callum Roberts, and we had to nullify him, which I think we did a good job on that.

"In truth, we played some good football. It was a really entertaining game, in shocking conditions, but all in all it is another step forward, building towards the 9th August.

“We demand the workrate and endeavour from the players. They are the non-negotiables. Sometimes we may lack that bit of quality now and again. But we make up for that in endeavour and teamwork.”

Wilcox also expressed his delight with how his squad is coming together.

“I’m pleased with the group, with everyone getting minutes. Curtis (Durose) has a minor niggle, which hopefully only rules him out for days, rather than weeks, but other than that, we have a fully fit squad,” he added.

"The trialists have done well, but it’s difficult trying to juggle twenty players. I said to them after the game, it’s all about a we this season. That we all stick together, if we want to be successful, it’s a squad game.

"The performance levels of those that came on, those that started, it’s going to be hard to pick an eleven, but that’s an issue you want as a manager. I know that whoever I pick to start, whoever are there as back up against Ashton, we have a chance of being at the right end of the table.”

Across the last two home games, nearly 1,500 supporters have come through the gates, seeing Trinity record a one all draw against SkyBet League 2’s Grimsby Town, before beating Scunthorpe 1-0 on Saturday.