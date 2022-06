The popular defender – who featured for the Pilgrims in four play-off campaigns – has joined National League North rivals Alfreton Town.

Garner was on loan with the Reds when they won this division in 2010.

He will link up with Billy Heath, who managed him to promotion in this division with FC Halifax Town.

Scott Garner. Photo: Oliver Atkin