Brigg news.

Scott Philips netted a hat-trick as Brigg Town beat Swallownest 4-2 at the Hawthorns.

Town's second goal of the game arrived via a deflection in this Northern Counties East League Division One contest.

The Zebras progressed in the NCEL Cup on Tuesday night with a shootout victory against Parkgate.

The hosts twice came from behind as goals from Elliot Holmes and Daniel Thirkell's 90th-minute penalty cancelled out finishes from Brandon Bagley and Elliott Simpson.