Search goes on for new manager as Trinity face double-header
Trinity are set to welcome third-from-bottom Atherton Collieries to the Northolme this weekend, before then going to fellow strugglers Basford United next Tuesday night, who currently lie at the foot of the table in the early standings.
Having just had a free weekend due to their lack of involvement in the FA Cup, the Holy Blues will be aiming to go into the upcoming games refreshed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whether they’ll have a new man at the helm going into those games remains to be seen, but as the Standard went to press, no appointment had been made to replace Neal Bishop who left the club following the 5-2 loss at Matlock Town in the FA Cup.
Trinity's last outing was a 2-0 defeat at Morpeth Town last Tuesday night, where Darryn Stamp was in temporary charge of the team.
TAEKWONDO:
Gainsborough Scorpion Taekdwondo Club members have competed at the Scottish Open at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell.
Mirza Erboz was in a combined weight class and won his first round but narrowly lost the next two to bow out in the quarter-finals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zak Walker put up a tremendous fight against the eventual winner of his weight class, going down 2-0 but taking a bronze medal.
Lyla Newman took gold as she used her speed with a flurry of kicks to stop her bout and take victory.
Noah Clark was up against a tough player but there wasn’t much in the contest and although he went down 2-0 he took a bronze medal.
Matthew Ayris was another to win gold, as he scored his shots well in a very professional performance that was the best of the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cody Glen made it a hat-trick of golds with a very controlled performance, scoring with a few head shots, winning both rounds.
Next up for the club is the British Championships at the end of the month.
For a free trial at Scorpion, contact 07765 926692.