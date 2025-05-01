Caleb Taylor has had an impressive season as Wycombe Wanderers pushed for automatic promotion.Caleb Taylor has had an impressive season as Wycombe Wanderers pushed for automatic promotion.
Caleb Taylor has had an impressive season as Wycombe Wanderers pushed for automatic promotion.

See if you agree with our football reporter Stephen Thirkill's League One team of the season - including players from Charlton Athletic, Reading, Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham and Barnsley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 07:09 BST
It’s not been easy, but, having given it plenty of thought and watched plenty of football this season, I have selected this side as my League One team of the season.

It was a tough selection process with many players standing out around the league for many different reasons.

It can of course only ever be a subjective choice with 100 people no doubt selecting 100 different teams and many different formations.

But I have narrowed it down and come up with this starting XI, based on a 4-2-3-1 formation. And it’s a team I think would be able to do the business in the Championship.

Have your say on our selections via our social media channels.

Club: Reading Position: Goalkeeper

1. Joel Pereira

Club: Reading Position: Goalkeeper Photo: Getty Images

Position: Left-back Club: Leyton Orient

2. Jack Currie

Position: Left-back Club: Leyton Orient Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Club: Wycombe Wanderers

3. Caleb Taylor

Position: Central defender Club: Wycombe Wanderers Photo: Getty Images

Club: Charlton Athletic Position: Central defender

4. Lloyd Jones

Club: Charlton Athletic Position: Central defender Photo: Getty Images

