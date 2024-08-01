Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County.placeholder image
Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County.

See if you can spot a Boston United fan you know in this retro gallery

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Aug 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 09:42 BST
Boston United fans have been through some rollercoaster moments over the last few seasons.

But whatever the game, the venue or the league, the fans are always there every step of the way to give the team the support they need.

Here we take a look at some of the fans watching a pre-season game aganst Notts County. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get the latest sports news, here.

Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County

1. Boston United 2 Notts County 1

Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County

2. Boston United 2 Notts County 1

Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County

3. Boston United 2 Notts County 1

Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County

4. Boston United 2 Notts County 1

Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Boston UnitedNotts County
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice