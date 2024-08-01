But whatever the game, the venue or the league, the fans are always there every step of the way to give the team the support they need.

Here we take a look at some of the fans watching a pre-season game aganst Notts County. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get the latest sports news, here.

1 . Boston United 2 Notts County 1 Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

2 . Boston United 2 Notts County 1 Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

3 . Boston United 2 Notts County 1 Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography