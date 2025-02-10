​Senior players praised by Horncastle boss

Horncastle's joint man-of-the-match winners Alec Enderby (left) and Scott Lowman (right) receive their prize post-match.

​Will Rawdon praised his Horncastle Town side’s senior players as the Wongers returned to action with a win on Saturday.

Horncastle won 2-1 at Sleaford Town Reserves in the League Cup in what was their first game for three weeks on only their second since December 13.

And joint-boss Rawdon said the experienced heads in the team were key to the win.

​He said: “Sleaford are high flyers in the league below and challenging for the title, so they weren’t to be taken lightly.

"We started well and controlled the game early on, getting better as the half went on and could have been three or four up by half-time but rued several missed chances until our captain Scott Lowman then put us in front late in the half.

"We were comfortable at the break but it was far from over as we’ve not started second-halves well in the last few games.

"Sure enough we started poorly again and Sleaford equalised. They then had a good spell with some direct balls forward but our back four defended well. There weren’t many chances but we had a couple of set pieces in quick succession and our centre-half Alec Enderby popped up with what would be the winner.

"Our more senior players – Alec, Scott and goalkeeper Lewis Burchnall – were brilliant and showed a lot more of what we’ve been expecting of them.”

Horncastle were then due to host Wyberton in the league on Wednesday night, after this week’s Horncastle News had gone to press.

They then welcome Immingham Town on Saturday.

Rawdon added: “Hopefully Saturday has given us a bit of belief that we can go into the Wyberton game and get something against a side against whom we did well earlier in the season.

"Then we host Immingham who are another team up there challenging for the league, so it’s a big game for both sides, so we’ve got to prepare the best we can and give a good account of ourselves.”