​Seven goals makes it seven wins in a row

​​Barnetby United made it seven league wins on the spin as they triumphed 7-0 against Santon at Silver Street.

Cam Hill set them on their way in the third minute when he rolled the ball home.

Two minutes later Shaun Clark doubled the lead when he headed home a Liam Davies corner. It was 3-0 on 11 minutes when another Davies corner was met by the head of George Merrick.

Remarkably another Davies corner found Merricks head and after 22 minutes it was 4-0. Jacob Sweeting then saw a penalty saved and a goal ruled out by the flag before Hill added his second of the game on the stroke of half time.

It wasn’t until late on that Barnetby got their sixth. Davies sent Bailey Good clear and the striker fired home his eighth of the season.

Will Forrest completed the scoring when he rounded the keeper and slotted the ball home off the upright.