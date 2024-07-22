Several sign up as Sleaford prepare to start new season

Action from Sleaford's game at Grantham Town last weekend. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

Sleaford Town will get their UCL Premier North campaign under way this weekend with a trip to Hucknall Town.

​Player-boss Tom Ward has been busy on the recruitment side of things as the Greens prepare for the new campaign, while on the pitch they rounded off pre-season with an entertaining 5-3 defeat against Grantham Town last weekend.

And they’ll go to Nottinghamshire in confident mood as they look to build on last season where they finished just outside the play-off places, Hucknall having just avoided relegation.

On the recruitment front, midfielder Joe Smith has returned to the club after spells with Lincoln United and Boston Town last season, having previously made 155 appearances for the Greens, scoring 31 goals.

Ward told the club website: “Everybody knows of Joey's qualities which is why he's always been a popular figure in these parts. I'm delighted he's chosen to come home; he's going to have a big part to play in our success this season."

Winger Josh Doran has also signed. Son of Greens legend Gary, Doran will provide the Greens with an injection pace and a quality delivery from out wide.

Ward added: “Josh is another local lad who's impressed throughout pre-season with his pace and positivity. We've had tabs on his for the past couple of years and I'm confident that now is his time to influence the first team."

Defender Jack Arbon has joined Sleaford from United Counties League Division One play-off winners Harrowby United. Arbon excelled in an impressive Arrows side last season and lists a further spell with Lincoln United amongst his CV.

Completing a quartet of fresh faces is midfielder Sam Greenwood, who will be no stranger to those at the MKM Ground following a short spell in Green at the beginning of last season. Sam made several substitute appearances, including in the Greens’ 6-0 FA Vase victory at Ollerton Town.

Ward has also confirmed the renewals of two faces from last season Ryan Flitton and Latrell Patterson both committed to the Greens for the forthcoming campaign.