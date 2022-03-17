Sheffield United keeper Marcus Dewhurst will remain at Boston United for rest of season

Boston United have been given the green light for keeper Marcus Dewhurst to remain for the rest of the season.

The young stopper has been with the Pilgrims on a youth loan, but that ends after Saturday's contest against Gateshead as Dewhurst turns 21 on Sunday.

However, parent club Sheffield United have agreed that Dewhurst can sign loan forms with Boston until the end of the National League North campaign.

"He's stopping with us until the end of the season," manager Paul Cox confirmed.

"He's top drawer and the links with Sheffield United are excellent. We applaud Sheffield United for allowing him (to stay).

"He's a goalkeeper that I think's got a really bright future and we're happy to have him."

Dewhurst has made 19 appearances since joining in November.

Marcus Dewhurst. Photo: Oliver Atkin

