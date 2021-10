Harry Limb. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Ross Woolley was the hero as Boston Town progressed in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy following a shootout success at Barton Town.

The first half ended all square, Ben Hinchcliffe putting the Swans ahead only for Harry Limb to level.

And with no further goals in the second half the tie went to penalties.

Harry Limb, Joe Smith and Fraser Bayliss converted for Town with Jordan Tate seeing an effort saved.