Sidecar champions to return to action over Bank Holiday

​World Champion sidecar driver Todd Ellis from North Kelsey, near Market Rasen, and French passenger Emmanuelle Clement were at East Fortune in Scotland at the weekend racing in the Sidecar Festival.

The duo were using the track time to prepare their outfit for the new season when they will begin the defence of their World and British Sidecar titles in the coming months.​

Over the Saturday and Sunday they battled with former British champions Steve Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood who were also testing ahead of the new season and ended their weekend by taking the win in the Marin Handicap race in the F600 class.

Emmanuelle Clement commented: “East Fortune is a fast little track but also very bumpy but once tamed it is a treat to race. The weekend’s goal was to test the outfit and continue our training prior to the first round of the British Championship at Oulton Park this coming weekend.

“We had some good racing with Kershaw/Charlwood and enjoyed the experience and the atmosphere here. We would like to thank Boris Stroud and his team for their superb welcome and top facilities and will be back here for sure.”

Ellis/Clement begin their defence of the British Sidecar championship in round one of the series at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday where they will also be unveiling their newly designed sidecar livery, leathers and helmets.

