Signing of the summer as Gainsborough Trinity sign goal ace Jonny Margetts

Gainsborough Trinity have pulled off one of the signings of the summer, securing the services of prolific forward Jonny Margetts following his departure from King's Lynn Town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced striker brings a proven goalscoring pedigree to Kal Group Stadium and is set to link up once again with the Holy Blues in what promises to be an exciting season for Gainsborough after three previous loan spells with Trinity.

“I’ve known Russ for a long time and know exactly what he expects from his players,” said the front man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a real buzz around the club, and everyone knows how fond I am of the football club.

Trinity boss Russ Wilcox welcomes new signing Jonny Margetts.

“I can’t wait to get started and hopefully help fire Gainsborough up the table.”

Margetts’ arrival signals Trinity’s intent to challenge at the top end of the table.

A natural finisher with a razor-sharp instinct in the box, the 31-year-old boasts an impressive scoring record across the National League system and lower tiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 200 career goals to his name and a reputation for delivering when it matters most, Margetts is a marquee addition to an ambitious Gainsborough squad.

Wilcox was equally enthusiastic about the first new arrival of the summer, saying: “Jonny is a proven goalscorer at this level and above.

“He brings experience which will benefit the group, he has excellent qualities and a will to win. This is an exciting signing for Gainsborough Trinity.”

Having spent time at clubs including Scunthorpe United, Lincoln City, and more recently King's Lynn, Margetts combines technical ability and tenacity. His movement off the ball, clinical finishing, and leadership on the pitch will undoubtedly bolster Trinity’s attacking threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his last spell at Step 3, Margetts top-scored at Matlock to earn his move to National League side King's Lynn Town with an incredible 28 goals in 28 competitive games for the Gladiators.

Fans will surely be eagerly anticipating his homecoming, and the opportunity to see him pull on the blue Trinity jersey once again, hoping he can replicate his past form and spearhead a successful campaign.

Season tickets are on sale via Trinity’s website, with supporters encouraged to 'Take Action' and get on board early.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​